Traders Buy High Volume of Covetrus Call Options (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,532 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,555% compared to the typical volume of 153 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Covetrus from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Covetrus from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, insider Erin Powers Brennan bought 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $25,091.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth approximately $3,508,000. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 82,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Covetrus has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

