Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $123.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.19.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $96.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $78.67 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

