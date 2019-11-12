Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4,841.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in CGI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in CGI by 387.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 34,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 27,607 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13. CGI Inc has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $80.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.53.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CGI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

