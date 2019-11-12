TJX Companies (TJX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. TJX Companies has set its Q3 guidance at $0.63-0.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.56-2.61 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TJX Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TJX opened at $58.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.68. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Bank of America set a $65.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Nomura started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.61.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

