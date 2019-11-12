Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.14-2.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.127-1.142 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.56. 906,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $879.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on Tivity Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Tivity Health from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tivity Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.33.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

