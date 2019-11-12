Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2019 // Comments off

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.14-2.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.127-1.142 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.56. 906,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $879.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on Tivity Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Tivity Health from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tivity Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.33.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Earnings History and Estimates for Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.