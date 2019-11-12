Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading Down 25.7%

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)’s stock price traded down 25.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.47, 975,295 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 200% from the average session volume of 325,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $8.25) on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Timkensteel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $284.58 million, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 2.47.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.35. Timkensteel had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Timkensteel Corp will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ward J. Timken, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,660.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ward J. Timken, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,697.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,250 shares of company stock worth $138,763. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 6.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 25.2% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 25.2% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 26.4% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Featured Article: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.