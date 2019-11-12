Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.2% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 19,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $293.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.34 and a 52 week high of $306.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,803,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,833 shares of company stock worth $15,299,095 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.