The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $27.92, but opened at $27.36. The Western Union shares last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 10,494,993 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Michael Miles sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amintore Schenkel sold 13,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $305,432.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,739.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,674 shares of company stock worth $1,268,531 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. Citigroup set a $20.50 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $21.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in The Western Union by 3.9% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 105,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in The Western Union by 25.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in The Western Union by 8.2% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 116,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The Western Union by 3.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in The Western Union by 30.6% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter.

About The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

