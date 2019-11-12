Texas Permanent School Fund Takes Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 35,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth $3,154,000. Institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPC shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $32.71.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.24%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

