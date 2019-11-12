Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 523.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth $128,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.02, for a total value of $609,682.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,854,985.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KWR traded down $3.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.08. The stock had a trading volume of 88,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,635. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

KWR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

