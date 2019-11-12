Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.11 Million Holdings in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,351 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,931 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,090,000.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $52,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PDCE traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,396. PDC Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). PDC Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $365.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PDC Energy Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

