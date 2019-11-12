Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 10,545 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Redwood Trust worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth about $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Redwood Trust by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Redwood Trust by 25.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth about $173,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RWT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

