Tetra Tech (TTEK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is set to release its 9/30/2019 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Tetra Tech to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $86.98 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTEK. ValuEngine lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $92.00 price target on Tetra Tech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $952,337.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,487.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $336,336.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,009 shares of company stock worth $10,375,455. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

