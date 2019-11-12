Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TDC. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on shares of Teradata and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teradata to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,678,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,928. Teradata has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.91.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Teradata had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Teradata by 3.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 2.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Teradata by 7.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Teradata by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

