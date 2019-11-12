Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NYSE GIM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. 8,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,134. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

