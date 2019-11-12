Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Shares of NYSE GIM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. 8,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,134. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25.
Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile
