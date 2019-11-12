Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Shares of TATYY stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.13. 305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,137. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

