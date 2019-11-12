Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $130.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s FY2020 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TGT. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock opened at $110.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day moving average of $93.34. Target has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $114.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 13,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total transaction of $1,417,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 889.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 613.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,129,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Target by 58.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 55.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,601,000 after purchasing an additional 842,348 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Target by 310.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 877,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,594,000 after purchasing an additional 663,782 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.