Tamarack Advisers LP Makes New Investment in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,000. ICU Medical makes up 1.5% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned 0.17% of ICU Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 55.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 15.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter worth $10,757,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter worth $75,573,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,867,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICUI. ValuEngine upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Shares of ICUI stock traded up $10.57 on Tuesday, reaching $178.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,311. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $148.89 and a 12-month high of $259.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.94.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $307.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $57,251.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,519.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $462,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,451 shares of company stock worth $862,736 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

