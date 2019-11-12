Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tallgrass Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Tallgrass Energy reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tallgrass Energy.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $226.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGE shares. ValuEngine cut Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Tallgrass Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

TGE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.11. 1,180,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,084. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. Tallgrass Energy has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Tallgrass Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,586,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 685,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after buying an additional 320,211 shares during the period. Finally, JHL Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC now owns 552,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 232,550 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

