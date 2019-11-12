TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €24.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.60 ($25.12) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.31 ($25.94).

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock opened at €21.86 ($25.42) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.99. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €19.62 ($22.81) and a 12 month high of €22.48 ($26.14). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.90.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

