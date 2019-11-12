SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,414,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,979,000 after purchasing an additional 551,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after buying an additional 1,004,706 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 23,671,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,056,000 after buying an additional 489,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,313,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,388,000 after buying an additional 246,850 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,081,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,776,000 after buying an additional 455,863 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SYSCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $2,026,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,491.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 182,277 shares of company stock valued at $14,357,991 in the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY stock opened at $80.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $81.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

