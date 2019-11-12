Synovus Financial Corp Sells 26,852 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) by 93.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,852 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,128,000 after buying an additional 274,129 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 892,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,296,000 after buying an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 95,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. 44.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $113,379.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,249. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $57,812.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,135.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HY stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.10. 62,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,171. The company has a market capitalization of $947.63 million, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.47. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $76.79.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.90 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Separately, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

