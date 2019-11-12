Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,084,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $70,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,352.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NRZ. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.50 price target on shares of New Residential Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NRZ remained flat at $$16.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,133,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,704,961. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.48. New Residential Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $202.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 84.03%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

