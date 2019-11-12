Synovus Financial Corp Has $137,000 Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.27. 481,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,738. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.79 and a 1-year high of $237.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.05.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

