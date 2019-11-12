Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,988,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,728% from the previous session’s volume of 437,057 shares.The stock last traded at $4.85 and had previously closed at $4.02.

SNCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $192.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $52.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 66.53% and a negative return on equity of 99.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Mary P. Clark sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $37,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 28,423 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $850,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,132,000. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.