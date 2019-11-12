Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Stock Price Up 10% Following Analyst Upgrade

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)’s stock price rose 10% during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Switch traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.57, approximately 2,465,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 1,042,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

SWCH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Switch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Switch alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Also, major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 583,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $9,508,490.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 673,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,091. 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,036,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,511 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Switch by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,251,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,822,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,800 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,202,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,833,000 after acquiring an additional 570,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,642,000 after acquiring an additional 666,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.22 million. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Switch Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.