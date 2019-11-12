Swarm Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $390.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0364 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00234703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.79 or 0.01500907 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032154 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00140076 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

