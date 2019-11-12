Superior Plus (SPB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Superior Plus to post earnings of C($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$581.00 million.

TSE SPB traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$12.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 54.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.42. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$9.17 and a 12 month high of C$13.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPB. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.75.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

