SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Shares Sold by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 3.2% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 180,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,345,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks in the second quarter worth about $20,174,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.35. 509,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,036. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $71.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.55.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Argus set a $81.00 price target on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

