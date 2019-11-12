Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Given New $67.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sun Life Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.15.

Shares of SLF opened at $46.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $47.02.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 113.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 514.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $65,000. 40.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

