Summit Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMP. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14,258.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,162,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $650,428,000 after buying an additional 10,092,169 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 254.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,706,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,237,000 after buying an additional 4,096,277 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,670,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,892,000 after buying an additional 283,790 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,634,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,616,000 after buying an additional 163,911 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,231,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,699,000 after buying an additional 254,700 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $336,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $464,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,002.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

NYSE MMP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.59. 605,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,059. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

