Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $4 Million Position in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caci International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,590 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,890,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caci International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caci International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kenneth Asbury sold 14,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $2,943,896.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.22, for a total transaction of $54,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,478 shares of company stock worth $3,253,236. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CACI traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.67. The stock had a trading volume of 127,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,435. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Caci International Inc has a 12 month low of $138.39 and a 12 month high of $235.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.17.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. Caci International had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caci International Inc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CACI. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caci International in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Caci International in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caci International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.70.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

