Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nice were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Nice in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nice in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nice in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Nice by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Nice in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Nice alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nice from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Nice and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Nice from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Shares of NICE traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.22. 145,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,338. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nice Ltd has a 12 month low of $102.56 and a 12 month high of $161.01.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.