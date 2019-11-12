Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 43,927 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,927 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.1% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 88.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,854,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after purchasing an additional 869,179 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,937,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,529,000 after purchasing an additional 69,021 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBRA has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,717,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $311,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,610. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.41. 1,396,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,486. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.79. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.39 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.31%. Analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

