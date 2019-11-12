SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SUOPY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of SUOPY stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 250. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.26.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

