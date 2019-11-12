Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) Price Target Cut to C$1.25

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Stuart Olson from C$3.25 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Stuart Olson in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Stuart Olson from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Stuart Olson from C$4.75 to C$3.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Stuart Olson from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Stuart Olson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.10.

TSE SOX opened at C$1.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $75.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27. Stuart Olson has a 12 month low of C$1.38 and a 12 month high of C$5.84.

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

