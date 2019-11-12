Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 900 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 934% compared to the typical daily volume of 87 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. R. F. Lafferty set a $20.00 price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

NYSE MGY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.74. 2,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,879. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.24. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $14.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

