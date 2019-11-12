Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 27.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Markel by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.58, for a total value of $214,430.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,631,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,174.42, for a total value of $293,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,123,620.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,073.67.

NYSE MKL traded down $14.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,143.13. The stock had a trading volume of 28,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,157.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1,115.15. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $950.16 and a twelve month high of $1,216.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 0.75.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

