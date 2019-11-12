Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BGH traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.18. 38,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,879. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1482 per share. This represents a yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

In other Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd news, insider Paul John Thompson sold 4,673 shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $80,141.95.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

