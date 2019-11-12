Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on STL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.50 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.36.

NYSE:STL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.80. 2,567,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,422. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.36. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $259.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 14.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 135,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 915,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after buying an additional 217,737 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

