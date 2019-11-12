State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $1.18 Million Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Green Dot by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,081,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,884,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Green Dot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Green Dot by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 444,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 164,194 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 107,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 52,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In related news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $158,648.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 71,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.14. 2,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,814. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $86.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.68.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.32. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $240.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $41.00 price target on shares of Green Dot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.