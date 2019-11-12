State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 39,249 Shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,249 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.86% of BSQUARE worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BSQUARE in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 21.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BSQUARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Ryan L. Vardeman purchased 26,525 shares of BSQUARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $33,156.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSQR stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 18,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. BSQUARE Co. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 52.26%.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.