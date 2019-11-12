State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Shares in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 112,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,947,000 after acquiring an additional 208,805 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 15.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter valued at about $570,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 27.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 546,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after acquiring an additional 116,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 93,873 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AXGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on AxoGen from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair downgraded AxoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on AxoGen to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on AxoGen from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

NASDAQ AXGN traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.22. 1,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,595. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.90 million, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.38. AxoGen, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69.

In other AxoGen news, CIO Daniel Pietrzak purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.