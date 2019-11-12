Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,914 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 138,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its position in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,634,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $137,045,000 after purchasing an additional 75,163 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.64.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,885 shares of company stock worth $10,707,543. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $83.31. 639,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,600,730. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $97.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $86.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 50.88%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

