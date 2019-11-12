Stantec (TSE:STN) Upgraded by CIBC to “Outperform”

CIBC upgraded shares of Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$35.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STN. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$35.00 to C$34.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Stantec from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.39.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$34.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$29.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.57. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$26.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.39%.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.38, for a total transaction of C$38,592.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,189.72.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

