St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $425.40

Shares of St. Modwen Properties plc (LON:SMP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $425.40 and traded as high as $450.00. St. Modwen Properties shares last traded at $449.00, with a volume of 85,315 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

The company has a market cap of $999.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 446.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 425.40.

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

