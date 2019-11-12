Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TOY. CIBC reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.70.

Spin Master stock opened at C$38.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$34.82 and a 12-month high of C$47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$723.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$845.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spin Master will post 1.7399999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Benoit Gadbois sold 147,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$6,499,329.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 536,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,613,904.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

