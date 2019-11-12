Spectiv Price Down 24.2% Over Last Week (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 12th. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Spectiv has a total market cap of $82,297.00 and approximately $5,753.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00231822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.01512973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00032007 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00140482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,757,774 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

