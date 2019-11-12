SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 524,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,388 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Homrich & Berg’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $20,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,549,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,210 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 198,207.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,532,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,141 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,541,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,705 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,448,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,567,000 after purchasing an additional 737,634 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,998,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,138,000 after purchasing an additional 716,373 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,602. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $40.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

