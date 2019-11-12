SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 867.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.25. 10,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,468. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $36.29.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

